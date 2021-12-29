Hospitals overflow as patients with minor COVID-19 symptoms go to ER for COVID tests

You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 17.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 AM CST Thursday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hospitals overflow as patients with minor COVID-19 symptoms go to ER for COVID tests

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, emergency rooms throughout the state are already feeling the added stress, but not in the form of hospitalizations.

According to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, emergency room visits have greatly increased over the past 10 days. Now, they are having to deal with 200 more patients than their usual busy day, as people with minor COVID symptoms are going to the emergency room for treatment.

"All of these emergency departments, not just ours but everyone around the city, is experiencing record numbers of patients presenting with COVID and all of the other complaints we see on a day to day basis," says Dr. Bobby Lewis, the vice chair for clinical operations at UAB's Department of Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Lewis warns of an overflowing emergency room, as doctors tackle regular ER visits alongside the increase in Covid-19 patients.

"All three of our ED's on a busy day would see about 450 patients in the past, and yesterday it was 617 total," he says.

According to Dr. Lewis, one of the main problems is people going to the ER with minor COVID symptoms, or even for a COVID test.

"We can't really do anything for all of those very minor symptoms that you have such as a stuffy nose or a sore throat," says Dr. Lewis.

He's urging patients with mild symptoms to go to their local doctor or clinic rather than heading straight to the emergency room.

"We want to see all of the correct patients. We will take care of everybody, and we'd like everybody to get the proper care that they need at the proper location," says Dr. Lewis.

Going to the proper location to hopefully ease the burden on our healthcare system.

"Understand this is a big burden on all healthcare workers," says Dr. Lewis.

He says people experiencing a high fever or shortness of breath should go to the emergency room. But for those who just need a COVID test or have a stuffy nose, go to the local clinic and leave the emergency rooms for actual emergencies.

For anyone who needs to go to the emergency room for a non-COVID related event, UAB says they are doing everything they can to keep a safe environment and separate patients who have COVID from those who don't.

