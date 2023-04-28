Hometown Lenders Championship Suspended Thursday

The first round started at 10:25 a.m. CT after play was suspended all day Thursday, followed by a four-hour fog delay Friday morning. The first round was suspended Friday evening at 7:32 p.m. due to darkness and is scheduled to resume at 6:45 a.m. Saturday.
Second-round tee-times will run from 9:10 a.m. through 4:57 p.m. local time off the first and 10th tees.
Four players are tied atop the leaderboard, including two players who have yet to complete the first round.
2023 Veritex Bank Championship winner Spencer Levin and third-year Korn Ferry Tour member Taylor Dickson finished the first round with matching 5-under 65s.
Jake Knapp and Pontus Nyholm both sit at 5-under through 12 holes and will resume the first round Saturday morning.
Making his first start in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, Monday qualifier Michael Sweeney recorded a hole-in-one on his fourth hole of the day at the 230-yard par-3 13th.
Per Korn Ferry Tour Rules and Regulations, the 2023 Hometown Lenders Championship has been reduced to a 54-hole tournament; dating back to 2000, this will be the 15th Korn Ferry Tour event reduced to 54 holes, including three which were eventually reduced to 36 holes.