HomeTown Lenders announced as New Title Sponsor of Korn Ferry Tour Event in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – The Korn Ferry Tour and the Huntsville Championship announced today a five-year partnership with HomeTown Lenders to serve as the event’s official title sponsor. The tournament will formally be renamed the HomeTown Lenders Championship. For the third consecutive year, the event will be played at The Ledges the week of April 24-30, 2023.
“We are thrilled to welcome HomeTown Lenders as a title sponsor on the Korn Ferry Tour,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “Over the last two years, The Ledges has proven to be a phenomenal host for our players, fans, partners and staff. HomeTown Lenders is a staple in the city of Huntsville, and we are so excited to work alongside Billy Taylor and his team to put on a world-class golf tournament – and more importantly, to make a positive impact – in this community.”
Next year’s HomeTown Lenders Championship will mark the third playing of the event. The inaugural tournament took place in 2021. Paul Barjon was the first to claim victory in Huntsville after defeating Billy Kennerly and Mito Pereira in a three-hole, sudden-death playoff in the 2021 playing of the event. This past May, Australia’s Harrison Endycott joined Barjon as the only champions of the tournament, as he cruised to a five-stroke margin of victory for his first career Korn Ferry Tour title. Endycott went on to earn his first PGA TOUR card by finishing 21st on this year’s Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List.
The HomeTown Lenders Championship is a 72-hole tournament featuring 156 of the top players from around the world. The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season will begin with The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay in January and conclude in October with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where 30 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded based on the points list. The full 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule will be released on October 4, 2022.
HomeTown Lenders is a tight-knit professional organization committed to providing the highest level of customer service through experienced loan consultants, who utilize the most innovative technologies available. The organization serves its partners by operating from the core belief that exceeding expectations is the only way to do business. HomeTown Lenders delivers this pledge of excellence through unsurpassed customer service, leading-edge technology, and expert assistance to provide the most innovative and creative mortgage financing solutions available.
“HomeTown Lenders is thrilled to partner with the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR,” said HomeTown Lenders CEO Billy Taylor. “We have personally experienced the first-class tournaments hosted on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour and the overwhelmingly positive community response. In kinship with the high standard set by the Korn Ferry Tour, HomeTown Lenders built our business around community involvement, both to provide best in business and as a way to give back to the communities we serve. We recognize the parallels with the Korn Ferry Tour and are eager to walk side by side in excellence as a business and as people. We see this as a great opportunity to say thank you and to continue building the relationships that we have to date.”
The Ledges, which originally opened in 2000 and was designed by Mike Hurdzan, is located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains with an elevation of 1,582 feet, the highest point in Huntsville. Hurdzan was named Designer of the Year in 2013 by Golf Magazine for his work at the course.
“The Ledges is excited to welcome HomeTown Lenders as the title sponsor of our Korn Ferry Tour Tournament,” said The Ledges COO Jim Ausley. “This title sponsorship exemplifies Knight Eady and the Korn Ferry Tour’s unwavering commitment to this tournament and the city of Huntsville. HomeTown Lenders’ support will continue to build on the tournament’s success, bringing more opportunities for people to enjoy a high level of professional golf being played on our course while highlighting the wonderful city of Huntsville. The Ledges is grateful to both Knight Eady and HomeTown Lenders for their positive impact on this event, and we look forward to an exciting year ahead.”
“We’ve been extremely grateful for the support of our sponsors, The Ledges and the Huntsville community for the past two years. Because of their commitment, we have created a strong foundation for this tournament,” said Knight Eady Executive Vice President for Development Chris Nix. “The addition of HomeTown Lenders as our title sponsor further solidifies the newly named HomeTown Lenders Championship as one of the flagship stops on the Korn Ferry Tour.”
About Korn Ferry Tour
Founded (1990), owned and operated by the PGA TOUR, the Korn Ferry Tour identifies and develops golf's next stars, preparing them to compete and win on the game's biggest stage. The Korn Ferry Tour, which has served as a path to the PGA TOUR since its inception, will begin awarding 30 PGA TOUR cards based off its points list in 2023, with the No. 1 player earning exemptions into the following year’s PLAYERS Championship and U.S. Open. With more than 600 PGA TOUR titles, 27 major championships and six FedExCup champions, Korn Ferry Tour alumni make up over 80 percent of the PGA TOUR’s current membership. To learn more about the PGA TOUR, the Korn Ferry Tour and to follow the season-long quest for a PGA TOUR card, visit PGATOUR.com or follow the Korn Ferry Tour on social media.
Six Korn Ferry Tour events are televised annually on GOLF Channel in the United States, with tournament programming also available via 22 linear TV partners in 170-plus countries and territories. Over 70 hours of live coverage is available in 130-plus countries and territories. Programming is also available via the OTT platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR in every market outside of the United States (240-plus countries and territories), excluding China, Korea and Russia, with live coverage distributed in 130-plus countries and territories.
About HomeTown Lenders, Inc.
HomeTown Lenders is a rapidly emerging leader in the national mortgage lending industry with over 80 branch locations conducting business in 45 states. As evidenced by thousands of customer testimonials, HomeTown Lenders puts a premium on delivering the highest-quality experience possible and strives to embody old-fashioned, Southern hospitality — even in the digital age. For more information, visit htlenders.com.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with clients to design their organizational structures, roles and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward, develop and motivate their workforce. And, we help professionals navigate and advance their careers.