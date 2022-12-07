 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Wednesday was 16.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.4 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/14/1964.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Homesteader weighs in on egg prices

  • Updated
Deadly avian flu sends egg prices soaring

A deadly and highly infectious avian flu is forcing US farmers to kill millions of egg-laying hens, reducing the country's egg supply and driving up prices.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

You might notice the price of eggs is significantly up this holiday season.

According to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices jumped more than 10% in October, putting the average price for a carton of eggs at $3.42.

Experts say this particular spike can be traced back to a nationwide outbreak of Avian flu, which was recently identified in a Lawrence County Flock.

Ann Upton, a homesteader in Madison says these two factors could be the push for communities to shop small.

"Our prices for our little homestead eggs started at $4.00 six months ago and we’ve had a raise it to six. For us, a small time farm that’s a tremendous jump and I know all of the local community is feeling those affects because I’m getting way more interest in people wanting to buy eggs and just a general need for a lower cost egg and product has has jumped dramatically," said Upton.

She’s owned and managed this homestead for nearly three years and unfortunately does not believe the price will come down anytime soon.

"The demand especially around the holidays is tremendous so people are looking for more eggs and they just can’t find an affordable option. I don’t know that it will go down anytime soon until they fix the inflation and until the issues like the avian flu and feed prices and all of those things impacting farms and the animals really change," said Upton.

Upton says here at her homestead, an outbreak of avian flu isn't a cause for concern.

"Our chickens are all free range. They’re outside, they’re not cooped up in a lot of the pens. The more commercial chicken farmers, they live in a completely enclosed environment where they don’t see sunlight and they don’t have a lot of the same conditions that our farm does," said Upton.

So maybe, amidst high prices and the flu outbreak, Upton believes people may feel more secure shopping local for their eggs.

"It’s a really huge incentive for people to want to shop locally because they can be confident that the products they are buying not only support small family or a small business but they are also getting a much higher quality product without the tremendous risk that they would get from buying commercially," she said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

