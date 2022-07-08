 Skip to main content
Homer-happy Braves go deep four times, beat Nationals 12-2

Braves

ATLANTA (AP) - Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson homered off Erick Fedde, rookie Michael Harris II went 4 for 4, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 12-2.

William Contreras also connected off Fedde for the defending World Series champions, who improved to an NL-best 27-8 since June 1.

Second-place Atlanta also moved within 2½ games of the NL East-leading New York Mets. The Braves have hit an NL-best 131 homers.

Charlie Morton (5-3) won his fourth straight decision, but his first since June 5 at Colorado.

Juan Soto hit a two-run shot for Washington in the third. It was Soto’s 16th of the season.

