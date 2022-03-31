Homeowners dealing with property damage from severe weather

Many homeowners are cleaning up damage from Wednesday's severe weather, after strong winds tore through neighborhoods and damaged some property.
"It was like a big puff of wind and that's when it took [my gazebo]. It went straight up in the air, took it over here," says Helen Evans who lives in Hazel Green.
Her lawn chairs are flipped over and her gazebo is ripped in half.
She recounts watching the storm roll in and says, "I was sitting on the sofa and looking out the patio doors, and when the wind would blow the whole thing would come up."
She hasn't touched her gazebo since, as she is waiting for her insurance company to assess the damage.
"I called my Alfa insurance agent and I told her, well, the gazebo is gone," says Evans.
"In most cases, as long as it's not hurting anything, leave it," says Ryan Stokes, the VP of sales and marketing for Property Damage Appraisers, Inc.
Stokes says Evans is doing exactly what she is supposed to do.
"Start taking photographs, start documenting the damages that's there, and turn in your insurance claim," he says.
He says once everything is filed, "usually within two or three weeks you're starting to get the ball rolling and possibly have money in hand to start the repairs."
Repairs that Evans is not looking forward to.
"It's just been a bad night and a bad day," she says.
Stokes says it is important to go over your insurance policy and have an understanding of what your deductible is, that way you can assess if some minor damage is worth filing a claim.
He says many people are injured while trying to take photos of their damaged property for insurance purposes. In dangerous situations, it is always best to call a professional and have them assess the situation instead of putting yourself in harms way.