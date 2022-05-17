Homeless sex offender who got motel room for Casey White, Vicky White jailed in Indiana

We're learning more about an Indiana man who unknowingly helped an accused killer and a former jailer during their run from the law.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says Vicky White paid a homeless sex offender $100 to rent a hotel room for her and Casey White in Evansville.
Shawn Gardner took the money and used his ID to get the room at Motel 41.
Gardner doesn't face any charges for helping the pair, but he has since been arrested on unrelated drug charges.
Casey White and Vicky White were on the run after she helped break him out of the Lauderdale County Detention Center April 29. They were found May 9 in Evansville. Casey White was taken into custody. Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
