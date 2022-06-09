Homeless advocates threaten legal action over Huntsville's plan to clear out Derrick Street camp

People living in a tent city in the woods along Derrick Street near downtown are being told to prepare to move, forcing homeless advocates to threaten legal action against the city of Huntsville to stop the camp from being cleared.
WAAY 31 obtained a copy of a letter sent to the city council Thursday, demanding a moratorium on camp closures. It was sent by multiple local, state and national groups, including the Southern Poverty Law Center and the ACLU of Alabama.
"We see this is a failing of the city to protect its most vulnerable people," Jordan Steelman with the organization Love Huntsville told WAAY 31 on Thursday, during a visit to the camp off Derrick Street.
The coalition of homeless advocates are threatening legal action if the city moves forward with a plan to close down the camp.
“It is not gonna solve anything," Steelman said.
Advocates say the camp closures are just a way for the city to hide the major homeless problem. In their letter to the city Thursday, the groups argue displacing encampment residents, confiscating their shelters and destroying their personal property violate the latest guidelines released by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, and it may violate the constitutional and statutory rights of encampment residents.
“We see this as an effort to shield it, because the city doesn’t wanna deal with the root issues," Steelman added.
Love Huntsville formed last year, as volunteers said they were seeing more and more people who were facing housing insecurity get pushed around and not be provided with real solutions.
“We are asking the city to put a halt on camp evictions until we have a solution for a comprehensive plan on how we decide as a city how we are going to combat homelessness and how we are going to come up with housing solutions," Tia Turner said.
The group spoke during Huntsville City Council meetings following closures of other camps in 2021. They allege, when those camps were closed, the homeless just moved to Derrick Street and there was no long-term support system for the people forced to leave the other camps.
"We have been working at this for a year and a half almost. Some council members have taken a step to do some things, but it’s not the most vital part, which is the housing," Turner said.
One of those people living at the camp on Derrick Street told WAAY 31 that he moved there with his wife six months ago and has been homeless for the past three years.
"It's a war against homeless. I don't understand," Al Motton said.
Motton said this is not the life he ever imagined.
"Our car broke down, and living in Huntsville without a car, you're pretty much lost. I used to work in Hazel Green, but I couldn't get there," he said. "It was a great job, I lost it — that's how I ended up here."
The Derrick Street camp is located on a loosely defined patchwork of city-owned property, railroad easements and some private property, although advocates contend it is all government property. During a walking tour of the site Thursday, WAAY 31 cameras captured rows of tents, with trash piled up in trash cans along Derrick Street. Advocates say an estimated 100 people currently live in the camp.
"An important thing to remember is a lot of us in the United States — especially here in Huntsville — we think we are beyond this, but that's just not reality. A lot of people are a paycheck away from this life," Steelman said.
Editor's Note: Huntsville's Community Development Director Scott Erwin is speaking with Matt Kroschel at 4:30 p.m. This story will be updated with the city's official response.
