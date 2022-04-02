Home prices soar over the past year

Home prices have increased nearly 20% over the past year, according to data released from a key housing index.
Rob Owens, president of VTS Homes understands prices for homes are high and while many buyers may look to hold off on purchasing a home in hopes of prices declining, Owens says now might in fact be the best time to buy.
"Never before has the home been more important than now," said Owens.
Owens says there are quite a few factors that have led to this surge in costs for homes.
The covid-19 pandemic is one.
He says it's caused a massive shift in how people view their homes.
"More people are now working from home. Kids are taking school from home. Some are permanently gone to home schooling. And then of course you've got the virtual learning. So, everybody sat there and said I need more space, or we need better space," said Owens.
Because some people are spending more time at home, Owens says there's been an increase in demand however, supplies are hard to come by.
"What we've seen is pretty much a perfect storm. You've got an increase in demand, reduction in supply of materials worldwide. We just had a tremendous amount of demand when Covid hit. Some manufacturers were shut down."
Owens says he's been receiving price increase notices from his suppliers every two to three days.
So, for those on the fence about purchasing a home during this time Owens says the price of homes won't be coming down anytime soon if ever.
"I don't see that stopping, so sitting on the sidelines waiting right now - you're only going to see the higher price in the near future," said Owens.
"You can sell your house at the top, at the peak right now and you'll be buying at the peak. But that's part of it, that you'll have that even trade-off."
If you're looking to become a homeowner, Owens offers a bit of advice.
"Make a list of your must-haves, of your desires. Make a list then of your dream items. Put it in a spreadsheet, look at the cost for each one of those items,
have your budget and when that number runs out, when the money runs out, don't do the stuff below that list. Rank them in order."