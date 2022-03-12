Home invasion suspect killed in Decatur officer-involved shooting

A suspect in a Saturday morning home invasion is dead after a shoot-out with Decatur Police Department officers.
No officers were injured during the incident. The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the investigation.
Decatur police say it began about 4:30 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to a home invasion robbery call in the 4,000 block of Highway 31 South.
Police discovered someone broke into the home’s garage and tried to force their way into the residence. The homeowner yelled at the suspect, who then fired a gun through the door. The homeowner suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
The suspect got into the home and stole items, including keys to a white Jeep, police said.
About 11 a.m., police said officers responded to a call about a man who matched the description of the home invasion suspect and who was in a white Jeep. He was said to have been harassing people at the Morgan Center near Beltline Road.
Police said the man fled in the Jeep. Officers disabled the vehicle near West Morgan Elementary School.
"The suspect began to fire a handgun at the officers. Several officers returned fire and struck the suspect several times,” according to a police news release.
The suspect was taken to Parkway Medical Center, where he later died as a result of the injuries.
The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time, according to Decatur police.
Police also have not said how many officers were involved in the shooting.
Body cam and in-car videos will be turned over to the ABI as part of their investigation.