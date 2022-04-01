Hollywood Police K9 finds drugs hidden in steering column during Jackson County traffic stop

Almost $13,000 in suspected drug money and drugs were found during a traffic stop in Jackson County early Friday morning.
A Hollywood Police Department officer stopped a Buick Enclave for traffic violations and believed illegal substances were inside. K9 Xena was brought in, and she found drugs inside the steering column, police said.
The money is suspected to be proceeds from a drug transaction, police said.
Tammy Michele Stone of Bryant was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was taken to Jackson County Jail. Bond was set at $4,000 bond.
A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff assisted with the traffic stop
K9 Xena was donated last month at no cost by Global K9 Solutions, Hollywood police said.