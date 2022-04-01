 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hollywood Police K9 finds drugs hidden in steering column during Jackson County traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
Xena, Hollywood Police Department K9

Hollywood Police Department K9 Xena with evidence she found in an April 1 bust

Almost $13,000 in suspected drug money and drugs were found during a traffic stop in Jackson County early Friday morning.

A Hollywood Police Department officer stopped a Buick Enclave for traffic violations and believed illegal substances were inside. K9 Xena was brought in, and she found drugs inside the steering column, police said.

The money is suspected to be proceeds from a drug transaction, police said.

Tammy Michele Stone of Bryant was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to Jackson County Jail. Bond was set at $4,000 bond.

A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff assisted with the traffic stop

K9 Xena was donated last month at no cost by Global K9 Solutions, Hollywood police said.

Tammy Michele Stone

Tammy Michele Stone

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you