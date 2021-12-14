Holiday gift returns could total $120B this year, experts say

Stores are already bracing for massive after-Christmas returns as the holiday shopping season nears an end.
Retail experts say there are a few reasons for this. For starters, many shoppers are buying items they’ve not tested or tried on, like makeup and clothing.
Some of this stems from fear of catching Covid-19, which has made in-store makeup tests a thing of the past for many. In some stores, fitting rooms are also a thing of the past, something that closed during the pandemic and has yet to be reopened.
The national shipping crisis has taken its toll, too, leading some customers to buy secondary gifts in case their primary orders don’t make it in time. Retail experts are certain this will all lead to a lot of returns after Christmas.
Experts also say returns have steadily increased as more shoppers shift to online shopping. New technology can better help online customers find a better fit, but not everyone has embraced that option.
Retail experts predict that by the end of January, customers will have returned a whopping $120 billion in holiday gifts.
That said, don’t expect to find those returned items in a discount bin. Because of the shipping crisis, many stores will use the items to restock their shelves and sell them to a different customer at regular price.