Hole in one! Huntsville City Schools students participate in golf program

On Monday, students in the Huntsville City Schools system got to take a field trip to Ledges Golf Course.
Ahead of this week's HomeTown Lenders Championship, which is a part of the Korn Ferry Tour, students had an opportunity to get a up and close experience.
The field trip was a part of the Drive, Chip and Putt Program, which has given students a chance to learn the game of golf in their physical education classes.
Mac Hardy Jr, the director of athletics at Huntsville City Schools, said he remembers watching Tiger Woods when he was growing up and he said he believes students today don't have as much exposure to golf.
"These kids have nobody that they're looking at right now," said Hardy Jr. "So, just having access to golf clubs and being able to say, hey, we're playing golf in P.E., that's great."
Golf can be an expensive sport and the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville donated $50,000 to help get the program on the ground running.
The CEO of the foundation said they really want to expose students in the Jemison High School feeder system to golf.
Students also were able to hear from a professional golfer on the Korn Ferry tour who was able to answer questions from students.
The founder of the program, Caleb Schmidt, said he feels this program can create a bright future for golf in Huntsville.
"We want to one day be able to create a competitive golf program at Jemison that rivals some of the other high school programs in the city," said Schmidt. "[Also] create opportunities for kids to understand the scholarship opportunities for them in golf."