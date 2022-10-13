Hokes Bluff business owner convicted of 4 charges related to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

A Hokes Bluff man has been found guilty of four misdemeanor charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Russell Dean Alford, 62, was accused of following other rioters into the Capitol and staying inside the building for about 45 minutes. He posted videos and photographs on social media and his YouTube page from the attack.
When the FBI arrived at his business, Alford's Paint & Body Shop, about two weeks later, Alford allegedly replied, "I wondered when y'all were going to show up. Guess you've seen the videos on my Facebook page."
The Justice Department said Alford told investigators he and a friend drove to the "Stop the Steal" rally and showed them videos he filmed while inside the Capitol. He later provided copies of the videos to the FBI.
Alford was charged in late March 2021 with four counts: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Alford pleaded not guilty in April 2021 but was found guilty on all charges Oct. 5.
Sentencing is set for Jan. 23, 2023. He faces a maximum of three years in federal prison plus financial penalties.