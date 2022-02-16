 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph
expected. Higher gusts up to 55 mph possible in the highest
elevations of northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...These winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and small trees could be blown down and power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

HODGES' HEROES: First-grade class honored after saving Limestone County teacher

  • Updated
  • 0

A first-grade class in Limestone County are now known as hometown heroes after saving their teacher.

The group is known as "Hodges' Heroes," a title earned after their beloved first-grade teacher started having a medical emergency in the middle of a lesson.

"I sat down, and one of my students sitting at the table — I couldn't even make out the children at the table," said Tracy Hodges, a first-grade teacher at Cedar Hill Elementary School in Ardmore. "He asked me what was going on, and at that time, I knew something was up, so I asked them to go get help, and they did, and that's the last thing they remember."

Neither Hodges nor her students knew at the time, but she had Covid and was having a seizure.

"At first, they thought that I was just playing, because we had been singing and dancing, and when they saw me tremoring, they just thought that it was something I was doing, but then they realized that it was much more than that and they had to get help," Hodges said.

She said her students didn't hesitate or panic, and she was able to get to the emergency room.

"At my age, it was frightening. I can't imagine how they felt, but they took the action that they needed to," she said. "I think I was at the right place at the right time, because had I been home, I would've been by myself."

Those brave efforts are why the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Ardmore police and fire departments, and the Limestone County Schools superintendent all came to honor Hodges' Heroes with certificates and medals Wednesday.

When asked how it felt to be recognized for their accomplishment, student Caleb Pierce summed it up in one word: "Nice."

For Hodges, who couldn't help but get emotional watching her heroes get the recognition they deserve, she said this class will hold a special place in her heart forever.

"I just thank God every day for them," Hodges said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you