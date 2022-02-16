HODGES' HEROES: First-grade class honored after saving Limestone County teacher

A first-grade class in Limestone County are now known as hometown heroes after saving their teacher.
The group is known as "Hodges' Heroes," a title earned after their beloved first-grade teacher started having a medical emergency in the middle of a lesson.
"I sat down, and one of my students sitting at the table — I couldn't even make out the children at the table," said Tracy Hodges, a first-grade teacher at Cedar Hill Elementary School in Ardmore. "He asked me what was going on, and at that time, I knew something was up, so I asked them to go get help, and they did, and that's the last thing they remember."
Neither Hodges nor her students knew at the time, but she had Covid and was having a seizure.
"At first, they thought that I was just playing, because we had been singing and dancing, and when they saw me tremoring, they just thought that it was something I was doing, but then they realized that it was much more than that and they had to get help," Hodges said.
She said her students didn't hesitate or panic, and she was able to get to the emergency room.
"At my age, it was frightening. I can't imagine how they felt, but they took the action that they needed to," she said. "I think I was at the right place at the right time, because had I been home, I would've been by myself."
Those brave efforts are why the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Ardmore police and fire departments, and the Limestone County Schools superintendent all came to honor Hodges' Heroes with certificates and medals Wednesday.
When asked how it felt to be recognized for their accomplishment, student Caleb Pierce summed it up in one word: "Nice."
For Hodges, who couldn't help but get emotional watching her heroes get the recognition they deserve, she said this class will hold a special place in her heart forever.
"I just thank God every day for them," Hodges said.