Hit and miss storms Saturday, mostly dry Sunday

The weekend starts off with hit and miss thunderstorms Saturday. Don't cancel your outdoor plans today but make sure you have an indoor shelter nearby should any storms approach your location. High temperatures reach 90 but the humidity will push the heat index to near 100 degrees.
Storms fade away this evening as a weak front pushes through North Alabama. Sunday will be virtually dry but a stray downpour can't be ruled out. Tomorrow's high temperature climb into the low 90s.
Much of next week is dry and very hot. Actual temperatures hit the mid to upper 90s starting Monday. Feels like temperatures may approach the 105 to 110 degree range by Wednesday and Thursday. Aside from the typical Summer pop ups, rain chances are low until next Friday and Saturday.
SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90, heat index up to 100. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.