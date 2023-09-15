Hit and miss storms Friday and Saturday

It's time to grab the umbrellas again! Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected throughout your Friday. The best storm chances will be this afternoon. A few downpours may linger into the evening which could affect area high school football games. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.
Keep an eye to the skies for any outdoor plans tomorrow as well. Stronger storms Saturday afternoon and evening could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. A cold front will end our rain chances Sunday morning.
Quiet and seasonable weather will be with us next week. Afternoon highs remain in the mid 80s while overnight lows drop into the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Spotty showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.