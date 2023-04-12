Hit and miss showers to close out the week

After several beautiful spring days, the weather will turn more active for the remainder of the week.
Skies will become increasingly cloudy tonight, but we'll stay dry. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.
Showers are expected to head our way from the south beginning tomorrow morning. There's a good chance the Tennessee Valley will pick up some light rain around lunch time. After that, showers and thunderstorms will be widely scattered from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.
If any thunderstorms do happen to develop in our area, there is a chance at severe wind, hail, or a brief tornado. The odds of this happening are low, but it is something the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather Team will be monitoring.
North Alabama will dry out Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. A cold front will then likely spark scattered thunderstorms on Saturday night. This will once again pose a low threat for severe weather with strong gusts being the primary threat. Conditions will dry back out by late Sunday morning and should stay that way through the first half of next week.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: E 3-7 MPH.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Wind: ESE 10-18 MPH.