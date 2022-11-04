Historic Powerball jackpot draws big crowds from Alabama to Tennessee stateline towns

There are 1.6 billion reasons for a lot of Alabamians to cross state lines right now with the world's largest estimated lottery jackpot on record set for a drawing Saturday night.
Friday in Ardmore, Tennessee the hardest thing for those seeking out a lucky ticket was finding a parking spot and waiting to make a left turn out of the parking lot once the ticket was in hand.
Inside TNT Beer and Tobacco just yards away from the state line, the Powerball ticket machines didn’t stop printing all afternoon according to owner Theresa Abernathy.
"Everybody’s great everyone is great we are great customers and everybody knows we are doing the best we can if I had another machine I would do it but we’re just doing the best we can," Abernathy said.
While the odds of winning the big jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million, hopes were high Friday. WAAY 31 caught up with a couple from Madison who made the drive up to buy what they are sure is the winning ticket and they already have a plan for when they win.
“First thing I would do is go into hiding and stay away from my family and friends as much as I could until I figure out what I’m gonna do with it, and then I would share a big part of it with them," Edward Cronin said.
The cash prize if you take that lump sum is estimated at $782.4 million.