Historic partnership kicks off with 1818 Farms and Singing River Trail ribbon joining

Just outside of Historic Mooresville, more history was made as community and community centered projects joined forces. Family owned 1818 Farms and Singing River Trail have officially joined the ribbon (instead of cutting the ribbon) to christen the new headquarters of Singing River Trail being located on the McCrary's 1818 Farm property.
1818 Farms is not only home to beautiful land with miles long trails merely feet from the Tennessee River but it also sits at the middle point of the 200+ miles greenway, pedestrian, bicyclist, and outdoor recreation greenway known as Singing River Trail.
The new headquarters sits on 6 acres of farm land that has been in the McCrary family for over 5 generations. Located at the heart of the trail, SRT Staff hope to use the headquarters as a sounding board where connectivity, agricultural education, healthy habits, outdoor wellness and rural tourism can greatly impact their community.
The heart behind STR is connectivity for all. The Trail spans 200+ miles, 8 counties across the Tennessee Valley and 6 planed phases of production over 10 years.
Singing River Trail Director, John Kvach, joins the McCrary Family in stating that the essential core mindset behind the project is to build community partnerships, increase opportunity for relationship and build the capacity to connect with each new mile of Trail that is constructed.
15 miles of the trail are already constructed and open to the general public while 70 miles have finished their planning process, and 140 additional miles are still being routed and studied.