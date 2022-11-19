Historic home a complete loss in Limestone County following fire

A historic home in Limestone County burned to the ground.
The home on Mooresville Rd was built in the 1860s by Porter Bibb as a wedding present for his daughter.
Bibb is the son of former Alabama Governor Thomas Bibb.
The Segers Volunteer Fire Department says they were called the home around eight Friday night.
Firefighters were on scene until about two Saturday afternoon.
The home is a complete loss.
No one was injured.
Segers Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dustin Tucker says the fire appears to have started in a fireplace.
The Tanner Volunteer Fire Department, East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and Huntsville Fire & Rescue assisted on scene.
You can read more about the home from the Historical Marker Database here.