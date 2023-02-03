Historic building destroyed by fire in Mentone

The Hitching Post, a historic century-old building in Downtown Mentone was destroyed by a fire Thursday night.
DeKalb County Fire & Rescue along with neighboring volunteer fire departments have been battling the fire since 9:30 Thursday night.
Since the building is made of pine wood, firefighters said it made it tough to contain and battle. Fortunately, no one was hurt from the fire.
Over the years, The Hitching Post was a store and popular dance hall. At the time of the fire, the building was under renovation by its new owners.
But as of Thursday night, it is now a total loss.
The Hitching Post At Mentone posted online stating, "We are devastated, but thankful everyone is safe. Heartbroken, but grateful for God’s protective hand on firefighters and surrounding property."