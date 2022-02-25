 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 05/06/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Historians draw parallels to Putin's invasion in Ukraine and Hitler's rationale in WWII

  • 0
Ukraine and WWII connection

Historians are drawing parallels between Russian President Putin's rationale for invading Ukraine and Hitler's actions that started World War II.

Dr. Molly Johnson at the University of Alabama in Huntsville specializes in 20th Century European history.
 
Johnson says Putin is echoing a lot of the same argument Hitler did during his invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1938 and the invasion of Poland in 1939 which started starting World War II. Like Hitler did back then, Putin is claiming his people are being threatened calling the invasion a "peacekeeping mission."
 
Johnson says using that language is an attempt to gain support in Russia for the invasion. 
 
“In terms of the parallel now when I was listening to the news on Wednesday night Russia was sending troops in the Ukraine and Putin was addressing the nation, I immediately thought of Hitler’s 1939 speech. It was the same logic," Johnson told WAAY 31.
 
Johnson is also very concerned about what could come including a refugee crisis spilling over into Europe as thousands of Ukrainians try to get away from the Russian front of the attack.
 
“I think there are about 100,000 refugees estimated to already be heading out of Ukraine. But what I keep thinking is the stories these people heard from their grandparents and great grandparents about a different time that they had hoped passed for their country and for their people. Now I think the thought of Russian rule enforcing regime change in the Ukraine and having a Russian loyalist leader in place, I think that is pretty terrifying to a lot of people," Johnson said.
 
 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com