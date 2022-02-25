Historian draws parallels between Putin's invasion in Ukraine, Hitler's rationale in World War II

Historians are drawing parallels between Russian President Putin's rationale for invading Ukraine and Hitler's actions that started World War II.
Dr. Molly Johnson at the University of Alabama in Huntsville specializes in 20th Century European history.
Johnson said Putin is echoing a lot of the same argument that Hitler used during his invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1938 and the invasion of Poland in 1939, which started starting World War II. Like Hitler, Putin claims his people are being threatened, calling the invasion a "peacekeeping mission."
Johnson said using that language is an attempt to gain support in Russia for the invasion.
“In terms of the parallel now, when I was listening to the news on Wednesday night, Russia was sending troops in the Ukraine and Putin was addressing the nation, I immediately thought of Hitler’s 1939 speech. It was the same logic," Johnson told WAAY 31.
Johnson is very concerned about what could come, including a refugee crisis spilling over into Europe as thousands of Ukrainians try to get away from the Russian front of the attack.
“I think there are about 100,000 refugees estimated to already be heading out of Ukraine. But what I keep thinking is the stories these people heard from their grandparents and great-grandparents about a different time that they had hoped passed for their country and for their people," Johnson said. "Now I think the thought of Russian rule enforcing regime change in the Ukraine and having a Russian loyalist leader in place, I think that is pretty terrifying to a lot of people."