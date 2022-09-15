Hispanic Heritage Month: Russellville City Schools aides benefiting English language learners

Russellville City Schools has the highest percentage of English learners of any school district in the state. More than a quarter of students in the school system don't speak English. Now, the district is making sure students have the resources they need.
Inocencia Guarcas-Cua knows what it’s like to be in a classroom and not be able to understand.
"I really didn't have anybody that could actually teach me to speak English," Guarcas-Cua said. "My parents put so much effort into helping me, even though they're illiterate and they're not able to speak the language."
Now, she's using her past to benefit the future of others by helping Russellville City Schools' students who don't speak English. More than half of the 2,500-student body is Hispanic. Of them, 28% don’t speak English, which can be a challenge for teachers.
"It's difficult," said Sommer Jackson, who currently teaches second grade.
Superintendent Heath Grimes makes sure schools have the resources they need. The district added 10 bilingual aides to help teachers.
"Legal or illegal, when they're in our district, they are our students, and it is our job to educate those students. If the students require extra resources, then the only way that we can educate everyone well is to provide resources for all," Grimes said.
It's a job made possible by teamwork.
"If I'm telling them something and they don't understand, then she can kick right in, and we just kind of team-teach. She picks up where I can't, you know, because I don't speak Spanish," Jackson said. "We just do what's best for kids, and it doesn't matter where they come from or if they speak English or don't speak English. That's just what you do. When you do see the light bulb start to come on, you're like, 'OK, that's why we come up here and we do what we do every day.'"
The aides have been working at schools across the district since early 2021. So far, they’ve been successful, with 88% of English learning students passing the test proving English proficiency, but the impact goes beyond the test scores.
"It can be scary, you know, especially not having somebody that looks like you, and then they can't understand you and you can't understand them," said Elizabeth Alonzo, an English language aide. "It's scary, but I feel like our students feel more comfortable now, knowing that there's somebody here that they can talk to."
They're also a role model that kids can look up to.
"I feel like that gives also our students hope, like, to say, 'Oh, I can be a teacher as well,' you know, because I didn't see that growing up," Alonzo said. "But now, I feel like our students, seeing all of the aides here that are bilingual and people that look like them working here, if they want to be a teacher, now they know, like, 'Hey! I can be a teacher, also.'"
The school district used extra Covid-19 funds to hire the bilingual aides. Now, school leaders are working on a plan to keep them. They would need nearly $500,000 to keep all 10.
However, even if they can’t get all the funding, the superintendent says they will have at least one bilingual aide available for students.