Hispanic Heritage Month: Hispanic team members hope to inspire the next Artemis generation

"We were sitting here at Marshall Space Flight Center, in the cafeteria or in our engineering rooms, and we would draw on napkins — the sizes of the tanks, the length, where we would hook up umbilicals to the rocket," said Erika Alvarez.
Alvarez is currently serving as the acting systems engineering and integration director for the Advanced Exploration Systems Division at NASA headquarters.
That vision on napkins is now a reality, as the Space Launch System rocket sits on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Marshall Space Flight Center was in charge of designing, building and testing the most powerful rocket ever built for the Artemis I mission, and the Hispanic community was a part of it all.
"Everything from materials to the ball bearings on the engines to the deployment systems that are actually on Artemis I with the secondary payloads and the science," Alvarez explained.
Alvarez worked on the SLS for many years, but now she’s in charge of what’s to come — drawing more sketches on napkins for future landings on the moon.
"We’re trying to actually build a longer term presence there, and we have plans in place to put in the infrastructures and the things we’re needing. That’s what we’re doing and working on now is trying to lay out those future habitation systems," Alvarez said. "We set all the requirements for the different programs to be able to execute the mission."
Team members at Marshall Space Flight Center are confident that Americans are going back to the moon, but they hope it also inspires the next generation.
"I really try to take time to reach out to show them, 'Here’s the plans that we have for the moon and how this extends to Mars,' and really making sure that they understand that they’re part of that Artemis generation," said Alvarez. "Hopefully, they will be coming to work at NASA and being our Mars mission planners."
High school STEM programs sparked Alvarez's interest in space, leading her to her current career. However, there wasn’t a lot of push for her to be a part of the field while growing up in New Jersey.
"I grew up in a very Hispanic community, but not a lot of emphasis on STEM," she explained. "I always had a curiosity about the sky. You could really only see one star at night because of the light and all the brightness from the city, but I always knew there’s something more out there."
She loves igniting that spark in kids, which is why she wants to help the Artemis program accomplish its goals. One such goal is to break the barriers, landing the first woman and person of color on the moon.
"Just shows that we can all do these things, and there’s no limit or boundary," Alvarez said.
She knows it can be overwhelming, but she tries to tell kids to take it one step at a time and keep moving forward.
"You’re going to encounter roadblocks. That’s natural. That’s normal in life, whether it’s internal or external factors, but it’s OK. That’s part of the journey," Alvarez said. "You also can’t do things alone. You do it as a team, and that’s really the spirit that we have here at NASA."
After two scrubbed launch attempts, NASA is now targeting Sept. 27 to finally blast the SLS rocket towards space.