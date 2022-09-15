Hispanic Heritage Month: Couple opens up bilingual health clinic in Huntsville

In Huntsville, off Lowe Avenue, sits a primary health clinic unlike any other in the area. Clinica Medica Moscati was created a year and a half ago to help serve the Hispanic population.
Nurse Practitioner Nayeli Aviles-Hernandez said working at this clinic felt like a calling. She knows what it is like to go to the doctor’s office with her parents and no one can understand them.
"Honestly, I think I see my parents more than anybody?” Aviles-Hernandez said.
Aviles-Hernandez would have to help translate from Spanish to English. But this clinic is different than most she grew up going to.
"I feel like I'm helping a lot more people, doing this kind of work,” She said.
Mayra and Dr. Thomas Short, a Gastroenterologist out of Decatur, chose to open up a practice where everyone who works there is bilingual and patients won’t need insurance.
"You get their confidence, their trust because they see that you're here to help them really,” Dr. Short said.
Dr. Short said while it is not a free clinic, he has negotiated with Huntsville Hospital and other specialists to have what he calls a fair price.
"We're not a clinic that was set up to make any type of money or that kind of thing so I think we've gained the trust of mostly the Hispanic Community,” He said.
He also has recruited other specialists to volunteer at the clinic, including an endocrinologist, retired neurologist, and a rheumatologist.
The clinic is a non-profit and accepts donations to help pay for patients and medical supplies. To donate, click here.
If you would like to make an appointment call (256) 715-1054 or email clinicamedicamoscati@gmail.com