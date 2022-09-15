Hispanic Heritage Month: Artist from Peru hopes to inspire others

Inside both Huntsville Hospital Main and Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children, the program, Arts in Medicine, displays art from local artists.
Since it is Hispanic Heritage Month, Rossina Boyer got a call to participate that she was not anticipating.
"My studio is Matias de Colores Arts,” Boyer said.
Inside her studio downtown in Clinton Row Shops, Rossina Boyer uses bright colors and unique shapes to make art both beautiful and unique.
"Sometimes I just have to start putting paint, then inspiration will come,” Boyer said.
Boyer was born in Peru but eventually moved to the United States when she was 16-years-old.
"It's wonderful to bring our art and music to you know, share with the world,” Boyer said.
Now her art is shared with those who may not even realize they need it.
"It sets the tone for your day if you can go take a walk and see something beautiful instead of drab, blank walls,” Megan Leach with Huntsville Hospital said.
Every month, a new set of artists display their work inside the hospital. A hospital that believes it is important to highlight diversity.
"Employees and patients are our community and we need to celebrate and be a reflection of our community,” Leach said.
Boyer said she feels a sense of pride when she sees her art on display. She recognizes that this art not only represents where she is now in life, but where she came from.
"At the end we always find a way to create something beautiful that comes from my heart,” Boyer said.
As she is living out her dream of being an artist, she hopes to inspire the next generation.
"Maybe a little girl from Mexico or Peru will see my work and say oh I want to paint too and maybe inspire other, inspire young people to do it,” She said.
Boyer is donating part of her proceeds from the exhibition that is currently on display to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.