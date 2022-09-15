Hispanic Heritage Month: a growing and diverse community

The Hispanic community in Alabama has been growing steadily and quickly over the last decade.
“North Alabama is changing and it is changing fast,” Briseida Ruelas with the Hispanic/Latino Advisory Council said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau report from 2020, 5.3 percent of people identify as Hispanic in our state. That is around 264,000 people. While that may not seem like a high percentage, it is vastly different from the report a decade before.
In 2010, the census reported 185,000 people identified as Hispanic. That is a 42 percent increase. The Hispanic population is now the third largest racial or ethnic group in Alabama.
In Huntsville, Mayor Tommy Battle recognized the growing community years ago.
"Early on in Mayor Battle's administration, we launched the Hispanic/Latino Advisory Council which is a group of individuals that meets once a month and have met once a month now for almost 10 years,” Kenny Anderson with the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion said.
Briseida Ruelas is a part of the council and another organization, the Hispanic Business Alliance of North Alabama (HIBANA).
"We want them to come together and network and maybe share their stories, mainly their achievements,” Ruelas said.
But Ruelas said it is also important to talk about the challenges the Hispanic community may face. That is where the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion comes into play.
"We try to be available to people to support them in those efforts, to make sure that people's voices are firm, to make sure people have a seat at the table,” Anderson said. “To make sure people understand where they can get results in terms of quality of life and enhancing quality of life in this community."
Ruelas, who is busy planning events for both organizations, said it is important people outside the Hispanic community feel they are just as welcomed to these organizations.
"It's not just that you're getting involved with the Hispanic community,” Ruelas said. “It's that you're getting involved with your community because they are part of the community."
Most of the state’s Hispanic population is in North Alabama. More than 15 percent of Franklin, Marshall, and DeKalb County’s population is Hispanic.