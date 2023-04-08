 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hispanic community organizing hot meal distribution to support first responders

  • 0
Crumby Food Distribution

The Hispanic Community is coming together to support Huntsville's first responders after the shooting death of Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby.

Somos Huntsville is organizing a hot meal distribution for next Saturday, April 15.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Church Sanctuary Huntsville.

Businesses in the area who are interested in donating hot meals can sign up here.

-----

La comunidad hispana está apoyando personal de primera respuesta de Huntsville tras la muerte del oficial Garrett Crumby. 

Somos Huntsville está organizando el evento para servirle comida a los oficiales el sábado 15 de abril. 

El evento va a ser de las 11 a.m. hasta las 4 p.m. en la iglesia Church Sanctuary Huntsville. 

Negocios que quieren donar comida pueden llenar este formulario aquí.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com