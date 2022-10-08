Hill's Memorable Day a Game-Changer for Gators

GAINESVILLE, FLA. – On third-and-6 at Missouri's 44-yard line with just over a minute left in the first quarter, the ball was snapped to Brady Cook.
Whatever was coming, Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill was ready. Cook, Missouri's quarterback, stepped back, set his feet, and released the ball to his left. Hill was in perfect position to make a play that the Gators needed.
The redshirt sophomore, who returned to the lineup a week ago after not playing since 2020 due to three knee injuries, intercepted Cook.
He marched his way toward the end zone, with no one to stop him, crossing into the orange patch or land with one arm raised in the air.
A 49-yard pick-six for Hill put the Gators up 10-0 over Missouri.
"When I caught it and I saw just green grass, it was over," Hill said. "Nobody is catching me."
His teammates followed Hill to the end zone where they all celebrated. As a defensive player, scoring is huge. Add Hill's lengthy absence, and the fact he had not scored a pick-six since his junior year of high school, and it's a massive moment.
"It is something I'll never forget about ever," he said.
And the celebration meant a little more than adding seven points to the scoreboard in Florida's 24-17 win Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
It displayed the hours of rehabilitation and recovery. The surgeries, the pain, the patience. It was a celebration that embodied turning struggle into success.
Cornerback Jaydon Hill, playing in his second game of the season, picked off two passes in Saturday's win over Missouri. (Photo: Isabella Marley/UAA Communications)
Sixth-year senior linebacker Ventrell Miller knows all about re-purposing struggle into success. Miller, who recorded 11 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, two tackles for losses and a quarterback hurry on Saturday, reflected on what it meant to see Hill go through the struggle of being injured.
"It feels great to see him make some big-time plays," Miller said. "He has been working extremely hard throughout recovery."
And Hill not only got to celebrate one interception Saturday, but he got to celebrate two. In front of 88,741 fans at the Swamp, including his mother, father and brother on homecoming weekend.
The second interception took place with over one minute left in the third quarter as Mizzou trotted down the field attempting to put some points on the board.
Whatever Cook was preparing for the Tigers this time, Hill was ready to devour.
A 20-yard pass in coverage from Cook intended for wide Receiver Tauskie Dove was intercepted by Hill, a Huntsville, Ala., native, at the Gators' 4-yard line.
Hill returned the pick five yards and fell to the ground. The interception was a huge momentum boost for the Gators, nursing a 17-10 lead.
The interception led Anthony Richardson and the rest of the offense down the field into the red zone. Richardson hit Ricky Pearsall in the end zone for a 9-yard reception to put the Gators up 24-10 in the fourth quarter.
Two of the biggest defensive plays of the game belonged to Hill.
"He was a difference-maker today," head coach Billy Napier said while reflecting on Florida's first SEC win of the season.
The last time a Gator recorded two interceptions in a game and returned one for a touchdown was in 2018 when Chauncey Gardner-Johnson intercepted Shea Patterson and had a 30-yard touchdown return in the Peach Bowl against Michigan.
Nearly four years later, Hill can now say he did that, too. And he has a game ball to prove it.
Napier shared that Hill was recognized by the coaching staff in the locker room following Napier's first SEC victory as a head coach.
"He was the first person we called out in front of the team to give out game balls and we give one to him today," Napier said.
And while Hill's two interceptions led to 14 points on the scoreboard for the Gators, he also recorded three tackles. In his first game back from injury against Eastern Washington six days ago, Hill recorded four total tackles in 52-17 win.
Hill has shown that he's back, and he's making his presence known.