Highway temporarily closed in Stevenson due to single-vehicle crash that killed 1

One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in Stevenson when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on Alabama 117. 

The Jackson County EMA and Alabama Department of Transportation report the crash happened about 8:09 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Jackson County Road 91 and Alabama 117. 

As a result, the state highway is closed in both directions and will remain closed until about 3 p.m. Monday, the agencies said. 

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and to expect delays in the area until the roadway reopens.

