Highway 20 WB shut down in Decatur after 18-wheeler overturns

Westbound lanes of Highway 20 are shut down at the Y in Decatur because of an overturned 18-wheeler.
Minor injuries are being reported by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Traffic is backed up to the I-65 interchange.
There is no estimate as to when the roadway will reopen.
