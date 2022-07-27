 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Highway 20 WB shut down in Decatur after 18-wheeler overturns

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic Alert web

Westbound lanes of Highway 20 are shut down at the Y in Decatur because of an overturned 18-wheeler.

Minor injuries are being reported by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Traffic is backed up to the I-65 interchange.

There is no estimate as to when the roadway will reopen.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you