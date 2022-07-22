Highs near 100 with no relief on the way

We are closing out the workweek with more extreme heat. Forecast highs are in the upper 90s Friday afternoon, but some hot spots may touch 100 degrees. If there is any good news, last night's weak cold front was just enough to usher in slightly drier air to North Alabama today. While it will still feel like the lower triple digits this afternoon, these number should fall just short of Heat Advisory criteria. Even so, make sure you take it east outside today!
A few downpours are possible this afternoon, but many locations remain dry. The weekend looks very similar. Highs are close to 100 degrees with a small shower chance each afternoon. Humidity begins to increase Sunday and Monday, pushing feels like temperatures back above the 105 degree mark. Additional Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are likely by Sunday and Monday as a result.
There is very little relief on the way. Scattered storms along a stalled front to our north Tuesday and Wednesday will be our best chance for rain. We saw small improvements in our drought conditions this past week. However, those conditions will likely worsen again thanks to the lack of rain and highs staying the mid to upper 90s.