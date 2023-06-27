 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 possible.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Highs near 100, heat index as high as the 110s possible late this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Excessive Heat Watch

31 Alert Days remain in effect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to extreme heat.

*Excessive Heat Watch has been issued from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday for all counties except Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Marshall, and Jackson*

Think it's hot today? This is nothing compared to what's coming our way later this week!

Highs will climb to the low and mid-90s on Wednesday with heat index values as high as the upper 90s. The heat up continues late this week with forecast highs near 100 Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The heat index could be higher than 110 at times.

This will easily be the hottest stretch of weather so far this season. Be sure to stay hydrated, limit strenuous activity outside, and take plenty of breaks in the shade. Never leave people or pets in closed vehicles especially in this type of heat.

There is a slight chance of storms in northwest Alabama Wednesday, but odds are the entire area will remain dry. Thursday will also bring us a slight chance at storms, this time in northeast Alabama. If we do happen to get storms, they could be intense.

Storms will be more likely this weekend through much of next week including on Independence Day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NE 3-6 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: SE to N 4-8 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores. Follow WAAY on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Recommended for you