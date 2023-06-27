Highs near 100, heat index as high as the 110s possible late this week

31 Alert Days remain in effect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to extreme heat.
*Excessive Heat Watch has been issued from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday for all counties except Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Marshall, and Jackson*
Think it's hot today? This is nothing compared to what's coming our way later this week!
Highs will climb to the low and mid-90s on Wednesday with heat index values as high as the upper 90s. The heat up continues late this week with forecast highs near 100 Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The heat index could be higher than 110 at times.
This will easily be the hottest stretch of weather so far this season. Be sure to stay hydrated, limit strenuous activity outside, and take plenty of breaks in the shade. Never leave people or pets in closed vehicles especially in this type of heat.
There is a slight chance of storms in northwest Alabama Wednesday, but odds are the entire area will remain dry. Thursday will also bring us a slight chance at storms, this time in northeast Alabama. If we do happen to get storms, they could be intense.
Storms will be more likely this weekend through much of next week including on Independence Day.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NE 3-6 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: SE to N 4-8 MPH.