'Highly intoxicated' Decatur man found passed out behind the wheel arrested on drug, DUI charges

A Decatur man is behind bars after being found in possession of drugs while driving under the influence.
The Decatur Police Department says officers found 48-year-old Russell Wade Mitchell passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle that was still running.
The vehicle was found on the shoulder in the 2100 block of Beltline Rd. SW.
Police say it was in the southbound lanes facing northbound.
Mitchell was removed from the vehicle where officers say he was highly intoxicated.
Medical treatment was offered.
Mitchell refused any kind of assistance.
Mitchell was also found to be in possession of a "quantity of fentanyl mixture" and drug paraphernalia.
Mitchell is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.
He was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he's being held on a $6,300 bond.