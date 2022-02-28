Highlighting North Alabama Black-owned businesses: Orange Web Graphic Design

Shelsie Myles has developed a what she describes as a hobby into a full-blown career.
"I'm initially an artist so painting and drawing is just my past time," Myles said.
She chose to take her artistic abilities and learn the ways of graphic design.
"But you know when you're in school you got to figure out alright - now I need to figure out how I am going to do what I love and make a lifestyle and career out of it," Myles said.
While studying at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Myles started freelancing as a graphic designer. She eventually filed for her business license and developed, Orange Web Graphic Design.
"I picked the areas that I like to work with because there are many fields with graphic design but I like designing brands like logos as well as doing advertisement and apparel design," She said.
When Covid-19 hit, Myles, who spent most of her career working for others, chose to invest more time into her business. What she said was just a side gig, finally became her full-time job.
"I work with small businesses," Myles said. "I try to target women-owned business as well as businesses of color and also larger contractor with the government as well as the federal government."
Myles takes in pride in giving back to a community she said supports her. She said she built her success by joining organizations like the Black Chamber of Commerce.
"It's a very particular demographic because there's just a lot of economic, you know, holding back of the Black community in different areas," Myles said. "So its important to me to represent that as well as to help to grow it."
She said she is intentional about stopping racism by being mindful of who she does business with.
Myles also spends time helping up and coming artists. She provides internships to students or recent graduates. She said her hope is to inspire the next generation of graphic designers.
"Be brave, step on out there and keep that strength and smile going," Myles said.
In the future, Myles wants to continue to grow her business and venture out into other areas of design. In January, she began True Wave Apparel where she designs t-shirts and sweatshirts for businesses and organizations.