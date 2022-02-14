Highlighting North Alabama Black-owned businesses: Henry's Family Farm

In Fayetteville, Tennessee, Henry's Family Farm is exactly what it sounds like - a family affair.
"The beautiful thing about everything here is that you can eat it raw," Toussaint Henry said.
Fresh produce is grown organically year round at the farm, even in the middle of winter.
"We're pulling and planting just about every week," Kenesha Henry said.
Kenesha and Toussaint Henry were not always farmers. Toussaint is a veteran and engineer whose career brought him to Huntsville.
"We're from Jamaica, so I grew up in Jamaica, saw my parents, my grandparents, aunts, farming, picking peppers, growing coffee and its just always been a love ever since," Kenesha said.
In 2020, the family discovered this land. Since then, it has grown a plethora of vegetables.
"Currently ,we have a lot of leafy greens, collard greens, mustard greens, turnip greens," Toussaint said.
You can get these fresh veggies delivered to your door. But it is not just produce the farm focuses on. They have hot sauce, vegan desserts and even, farm fresh eggs.
"We started to raise chickens March of 20," He said.
The kids have their own set of responsibilities. 12-year-old Isaiah focuses on the chickens. While, 15-year-old Briana loves to bake.
"For my cakes, I make red velvet cakes and I make chocolate cakes and they are really good," Briana said.
These parents believe their kids are learning a valuable lesson about what it takes to be successful.
"We are blessed to be small, to be a small business, to be entrepreneurs, and more importantly ,to be able to do it as a family," Toussaint said. "I believe that's the quirks, that's the heart of the black community but even on the larger scale, that's the heart of any community."
In the future, they want to get the community more involved through agriculture programs at local schools. This way, young farmers can work and learn from the Henry's.
"We believe working together is what's most important for all communities," Toussaint said.
You can find Henry's Family Farm at farmers markets across North Alabama, including the MidCity Farmers market every Sunday.