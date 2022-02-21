Highlighting North Alabama Black-owned businesses: Bulldog's Fresh Cuts & Styles

On the campus of Alabama A&M, Tarae Mitchell is offering students far more than just a fresh cut.
"Actually when I was 7 years old, my uncle used to cut my hair," Mitchell said. "I was always fascinated with the art of barbering."
For the entrepreneur, cutting hair came naturally to him. He picked up the razor when he was just 15. Four years later, he opened up his first barber shop.
"A barbershop is not just a place for a haircut," Mitchell said. "It's where you go for counseling, it's where you go when you want to put a smile on your face."
However, his first shop did not make the cut. In fact, he called it an epic failure. Mitchell remained motivated and years later he now owns two barber shops.
One is in Madison and the other on A&M's campus.
"I've had the privilege of working with many people to homeless people to doctors to presidents on the campus of Alabama A&M University," He said.
He once walked these same halls. While he never graduated, he takes pride in being a bulldog and inspiring students he believes can change the world.
"One thing I have is a really good repeat clientele meaning the same people come to me over and over again," Mitchell said. "So I've been privileged to watch them grow and blossom into beautiful flowers and you know great individuals."
Mitchell said what keeps him motivated is seeing the smiles on the "clients who become my friends."
Mitchell even uses his shop on campus to help teach and train students who are interested in becoming a barber or hairdresser. Even though the shop is designed for students, anyone can stop by and get a haircut.