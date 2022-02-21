 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CST TUESDAY THROUGH 12 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore, and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CST Tuesday through 12 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flash flooding is also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Highlighting North Alabama Black-owned businesses: Bulldog's Fresh Cuts & Styles

Tarae Mitchell owns two barber shops in North Alabama

On the campus of Alabama A&M, Tarae Mitchell is offering students far more than just a fresh cut. 

"Actually when I was 7 years old, my uncle used to cut my hair," Mitchell said. "I was always fascinated with the art of barbering."

For the entrepreneur, cutting hair came naturally to him. He picked up the razor when he was just 15. Four years later, he opened up his first barber shop. 

"A barbershop is not just a place for a haircut," Mitchell said. "It's where you go for counseling, it's where you go when you want to put a smile on your face."

However, his first shop did not make the cut. In fact, he called it an epic failure. Mitchell remained motivated and years later he now owns two barber shops. 

One is in Madison and the other on A&M's campus. 

"I've had the privilege of working with many people to homeless people to doctors to presidents on the campus of Alabama A&M University," He said.

He once walked these same halls. While he never graduated, he takes pride in being a bulldog and inspiring students he believes can change the world.

"One thing I have is a really good repeat clientele meaning the same people come to me over and over again," Mitchell said. "So I've been privileged to watch them grow and blossom into beautiful flowers and you know great individuals."

Mitchell said what keeps him motivated is seeing the smiles on the "clients who become my friends."

Mitchell even uses his shop on campus to help teach and train students who are interested in becoming a barber or hairdresser. Even though the shop is designed for students, anyone can stop by and get a haircut. 

