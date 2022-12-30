Higher-than-usual power bills likely due to recent cold weather, Huntsville Utilities says

The recent bout of extreme cold temperatures in North Alabama could take an even bigger chunk out of your wallet.
Huntsville Utilities said many people likely turned their thermostats up during those cold days, which they say will cause a raise in their monthly utility bills.
Across the country, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects the cost of residential gas prices going up by 22% and residential electric prices going up by 6%, compared to last year.
"The cost of what I'll call 'heating fuel' or 'utility generation fuel,' across the board, is up," said Joe Gehrdes, director of community relations for Huntsville Utilities. "Has been all year. It fluctuates, but it's just consistent."
Gehrdes said there are some ways to keep one's monthly bill down. These include making sure doors and windows are sealed shut, checking insulation and making sure heating and cooling equipment is serviced on a regular basis.
Huntsville Utilities offers an audit program, where an inspector will come to your home and give you recommendations on energy-efficient upgrades customized to your home. The inspection costs $50.
The record-setting cold temperatures also led many people to turn on a faucet or two to prevent their pipes from freezing and bursting. Gehrdes said this shouldn't cause a major increase on one's utility bill unless they had a large water main leak.
Covering the cost
Nobody is a fan of bills being higher, but it could even be worse for those already struggling to make ends meet.
A LendingTree survey found that a little more than 41% of Alabama households are skipping buying essential items, such as food, so they can pay their monthly utility bill.
For struggling households in Madison County, Huntsville Utilities offers an opportunity to participate in Project Share.
"Project Share is a customer-funded bill assistance program," said Gehrdes. "Senior citizens, handicapped and homebound customers can seek assistance through the Salvation Army, and there's an application process."
Gehrdes stressed there are many organizations willing to help those who cannot afford their bills.
These include the United Way and Huntsville Housing Helps. Huntsville Housing Helps is still accepting applications for rent and utilities assistance.