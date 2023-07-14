Higher storm chances Friday and Saturday

Friday's storm chances will be higher than yesterday. Stronger storms will have gusty winds this afternoon and evening. All storms will produce very heavy rain. Otherwise, it stays hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and a heat index as high as 103.
Stormy weather is not going anywhere Saturday. Scattered storms are possible all day with the highest storm coverage expected tomorrow morning. Storm chances drop and temperatures surge starting Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 90s next week will easily feel more like the triple digits. Most stay dry aside from a few pop up storms each afternoon.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index up to 103. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W/SW 5 MPH.