High wind, heavy rain set to impact North Alabama on Tuesday night

**Wind Advisory in effect from 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM Wednesday**
A significant storm system will impact North Alabama with a lot of wind and rain tonight. Wet weather will arrive in Northwest Alabama about 8 p.m. this evening before arriving in Huntsville about 10 p.m.
Rain will be most intense and widespread through 4 a.m. Wednesday. Scattered showers will linger east until about sunrise Wednesday morning. Rain totals will be about an inch.
The greater impact may end up being the wind. Gusts in the higher elevations could exceed 50 mph tonight through Wednesday morning. Lower elevation gusts will likely peak at 45 mph.
This wind will be capable of snapping small trees and limbs. Make sure to secure loose outdoor items.
Temperatures will go from the 40s this evening to the 50s late tonight. Tomorrow's temperatures will start in the 50s, then fall to the 40s by the afternoon. Chilly air will settle in Thursday, with highs only in the low 40s.
Light scattered showers should redevelop Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Most of this will just fall as cold rain, but the high terrain of Northeast Alabama and much of Tennessee could see some wet snowflakes. If snow happens to fall, nothing more than dusting is expected.
TONIGHT: Widespread rain. Blustery. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: SE 15-30 MPH, gusting up to 45 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered evening showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 15-25 MPH, gusting up to 40 MPH.