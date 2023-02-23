 Skip to main content
High temperatures and allergies are in the air

Spring is working its way back into North Alabama with record-high temperatures this week, and with those temps comes allergies.

The grass is getting greener, and the cherry blossoms are blooming. So, people may begin to feel under the weather with allergies soon.

Star discount pharmacist Hashan Bim said Spring does come with allergies, and for many, this can be one of the worst times of the year. A runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches and itchy eyes are all nuisances but can be easy to treat.

"As we get into the warmer weather and kind of moving out of that colder weather, I wouldn't be surprised to see more people being affected by allergies," Bim said. "My suggestion, to you is to treat the symptoms as you normally would."

Bim says treating allergies with over-the-counter medication is a simple solution to your symptoms. And staying away from known allergen triggers, such as ragweed and trees with large amounts of pollen, can also help. This beautiful weather can come with a price, so be sure to keep medication on hand as the seasons begin to change.

