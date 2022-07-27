High-tech green house, world-class plant research center opens in Huntsville

HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology opened its new 14,000-square-foot glass greenhouse Wednesday at its campus in Research Park, with Gov. Kay Ivey on hand to cut the ribbon.
The facility is the only one of its kind in the entire country, and officials from across Alabama said the center will advance plant science, allowing farmers to keep up with the world's growing population.
"For years, HudsonAlpha has been working with Alabama farmers to improve their crops and to make their land sustainable for future generations," Ivey said. "The people working in this one-of-a-kind facility will use the power of genomics to strengthen Alabama agriculture, build an ag-focused workforce and create new economic opportunities for our state."
The Greenhouse and Educational Learning Labs include molecular laboratories and cutting-edge technological features to help researchers advance their mission of using genomics to help sustainably feed and fuel the planet. The facility will also serve as a living teaching lab for Institute faculty and students.
Scientists will propagate and grow research plants to improve existing crops, develop new uses for plants, lead more large-scale collaborations and develop low-cost tools and genomic sequencing to link plant genes, according to HudsonAlpha President Neil Lamb.
“In its most basic sense, simply opening this facility is tremendously exciting for us because of what this building represents,” Lamb said.
The facility is equipped with two lab spaces, seven grow rooms with 15-foot ceilings and technological advancements that make it a transformative research and teaching facility. Research in the facility will focus on advancing sustainability in a variety of crops, maximizing fuel production from plant biomass, reducing fertilizer use and reducing or eliminating fungicides to increase crop yields.
Officials said the next phase of the facility will be to install a demonstration garden to showcase advancements in crop improvement.