...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills from
10 to 17 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

High School basketball scoreboard: December 20th

Buckhron

Men's Basketball Scoreboard:

Sparkman 42, Mcgill-Toolen 36

Capital 51, Lee 49

Guntersville 56, Jasper 54

Collinsville 51, Phil Campbell 50

West Limestone 61, Ardmore 21

Westminster Christian 68, Anniston 34

East Lawrence 66, Addison 56

Lindsay Lane 61, Elkmont 42

Grissom 35, Austin 33

Buckhorn 61, Mae Jemison 40

Florence 44, Muscle Shoals 54

East Limestone 45, Tanner 44

Springville 73, Fort Payne 55

Douglas 58, Brindlee Mountain 19

Women's Basketball Scoreboard:

Parker 45, Rogers 36

Hazel Green 61, Gulfport 38

Wenonah 61, Huntsville 48

Plainview 80, Section 28

Fyffe 25, Ider 60

Red Bay 34, Phil Campbell 46

West Limestone 62, East Limestone 50

East Lawrence 66, Addison 56

Douglas 48, Brindlee Mountain 24

Austin 48, Grissom 38

Buckhorn 49, Mae Jemison 40

Pisgah 81, Geraldine 36

East Limestone 75, Tanner 37

Arab 49, West Point 54

Sylvania 94, NSM 69

If you would like your school's score added to WAAY 31's nightly scoreboard, tweet them at @Nolanknightjr or have your official scorekeeper update the score on dragonfly at the game's end.

