High heat returns Thursday, more storms possible Friday

*Heat Advisory in effect 11 am to 8 pm Thursday*
After a wet midday, conditions are expected to dry out late this afternoon through the evening. Temperatures should be rather comfortable in the 70s and 80s for the remainder of the day.
There's nothing comfortable about what's coming our way tomorrow. Forecast highs are in the mid-90s and heat index values are forecast to peak at 105-110. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you plan to be outside for extended periods of time.
It is expected to be hot tomorrow because we will likely stay dry. Scattered storms may return to the area Thursday night through Friday and into Friday night. These come in waves could pose a threat for isolated severe wind gusts.
A cold front will clear the rain out early Saturday and should bring us much more comfortable weather this weekend! Forecast highs are in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will make it feel very pleasant! Enjoy it because hot weather will likely return next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated evening storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: WSW 7-14 MPH.