 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-107 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

High heat returns Thursday, more storms possible Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Heat Index

*Heat Advisory in effect 11 am to 8 pm Thursday*

After a wet midday, conditions are expected to dry out late this afternoon through the evening. Temperatures should be rather comfortable in the 70s and 80s for the remainder of the day.

There's nothing comfortable about what's coming our way tomorrow. Forecast highs are in the mid-90s and heat index values are forecast to peak at 105-110. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you plan to be outside for extended periods of time.

It is expected to be hot tomorrow because we will likely stay dry. Scattered storms may return to the area Thursday night through Friday and into Friday night. These come in waves could pose a threat for isolated severe wind gusts.

A cold front will clear the rain out early Saturday and should bring us much more comfortable weather this weekend! Forecast highs are in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will make it feel very pleasant! Enjoy it because hot weather will likely return next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated evening storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: WSW 7-14 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores. Follow WAAY on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Recommended for you