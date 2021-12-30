High-end Champagne shortage could ruin your New Year's Eve

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 17.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 AM CST Thursday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

High-end Champagne shortage could ruin your New Year's Eve

  • Updated
  • 0
Liquor sellers say brands such as Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot, which can retail for $50 to more than $100 per bottle, are sold out in many markets, forcing shoppers to trade over to a less swanky brand or trade down to other options.

 Scott McIntyre/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Enough already! Can we call it a wrap on 2021?

As if this year hasn't been challenging enough, it's leaving us with one more parting shot — a Champagne shortage.

Revelers looking forward to cheering in 2022 with a favorite bubbly should brace for possible disappointment — especially if you want a higher-end variety.

It's happening for three primary reasons: increased demand, diminished grape harvests and a disrupted supply chain that has severely slowed production and distribution of a host of products, from shoes to toys to yes, Champagne.

"These factors did put significant pressure on retailers in the US this season," said Michael Osborn, founder and EVP of Wine.com. "Unfortunately, signature brands like Dom Perignon and Veuve Clicquot are sold out in some markets, but not all."

Meanwhile, demand for Champagne and sparkling wines has surged 120% since 2019, he added.

Osborn said the company anticipated the Champagne supply crunch and made an effort to stock up on popular brands. "This allowed us to have a good supply during the holiday selling season," said Osborn. "At this point, our selection exceeds over 300 choices in sparkling, including nearly 100 options from France's Champagne region."

Alcohol delivery service Saucey, which can get a Champagne order to your door within 30 minutes, also said the bubbly's availability is spotty ahead of New Year's, and higher-end brands have been hard to find since Christmas.

Online liquor seller Drizly, which offers deliveries in fewer than 60 minutes, said Champagne and prosecco are the top-selling sparkling wines on its site ahead of New Year's Eve.

"While we aren't seeing signs that consumers are seeking alternatives just yet on Drizly, there are other styles available should consumers be experiencing supply challenges on a local level," said Liz Paquette, the company's director of brand and head of consumer insights.

Those options include sparkling rosé, Cava and American sparkling wines, she said.

