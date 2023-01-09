High egg prices have some Huntsville shoppers looking for alternatives

Some shoppers may have sticker-shock at the cost of eggs.
The once affordable and high-protein food has some shoppers turning away as prices continue to soar.
Eggs at Star Super Market are anywhere from $4 to $8 per dozen. Other stores are selling a dozen of eggs for more than $10.
Jasmine White, a mother from Huntsville, said she stopped buying eggs unless she absolutely needs them for cooking.
"If I don't need them for anything or aren't craving them, I don't buy them at all," said White.
White has two kids, and feeding four mouths is costing a pretty penny.
"I've noticed it being $1 a dozen to now $5 a dozen," said White. "Definitely, prices have gone from comfortability to not."
As prices climb for eggs, she's found another affordable option to keep protein in her kids' diet.
"Peanut butter. Peanut butter lasts a long time, and you don't even have to refrigerate it," said White.
For those who tend to overspend, White recommends following a recipe. That way, you're not spending money on extra unnecessary items.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said two scenarios are triggering high egg prices: avian influenza and inflation.
In fact, the USDA reports that in 2022, 460 birds in Alabama were affected by avian flu.
And it's not just everyday shoppers that are feeling the pinch. Local bakeries rely on eggs for almost every sweet treat and rarely use just one egg for a recipe.
"Typically, two eggs. Some cakes can take up to six eggs," said Janice Hatcher, owner of JJ's Treats.
Hatcher said eggs are now a large purchase, but since she owns a bakery, there's not much she can do.
"Price have just quadrupled. It's amazing, but we need eggs to bake," said Hatcher.
Right now, the USDA says eggs are averaging $4.12 per dozen, a costly expense for just about every consumer. The USDA said the price of eggs is beginning to decrease, but it will take some time before that's reflected on grocery shelves.