High call volumes lead to HEMSI request: Only call 911 if it's an actual emergency

North Alabama hospitals have regularly asked people to only go to the emergency rooms if experiencing an emergency.
Now Huntsville Emergency Medical Services is asking the same.
The ambulance service is seeing higher call volumes than it is used to. While the majority of those calls result in patients being taken to the hospital, HEMSI CEO Jon Howell said it doesn't mean they will get to cut the line in the waiting room.
"Just calling an ambulance is not going to get you seen any faster. It’s all going to be based on your condition," he said.
Howell said HEMSI responds to at least 200 calls each day, and about 150 of them result in patients being transported somewhere.
Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO of Crestwood Medical Center, said the increase in calls for HEMSI creates a ripple effect to the wait times in hospitals.
"As their run numbers go up and they’re not available, when we’re ready to discharge a patient who needs advanced life support and transport, we end up keeping those patients an extra day or two, waiting for the ambulance availability," said Hudson.
With this cycle, both HEMSI and hospital leaders ask people to only call 911 or come to the emergency room if it's an actual emergency.
Otherwise, it makes it more difficult for the people who are actually experiencing an emergency to get the help they need.