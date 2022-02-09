Higdon man faces murder charge in father’s death

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Higdon man accused of killing his father Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office said they received a call about 5:30 p.m. regarding a possible homicide on County Road 155. There, they found 52-year-old Joseph Xavior Register, dead.
His son, 25-year-old Cody Alexander Register, is now charged with the murder. He was arrested Tuesday and is being held on $500,000 bond at the DeKalb County Detention Center.
“It’s always tragic when something like this happens, and the effect it has on family is unbearable,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Thanks to vital information from the community, we were able to move fast and get a suspect in custody. I can’t stress enough how important it is that our communities are able to step up and provide helpful information when a crime occurs, and this is a prime example.”
The sheriff’s office also thanked Ider Police Department and Cartersville Fire Department for their help with the case.